Man found carrying several weapons in Offaly gets community service in lieu of prison sentence

JUDGE Catherine Staines said there was only one reason why someone would carry a knuckle duster and ''we all know what that is.''

Szymon Skorka, (21) 131, The Sycamores, Edenderry pleaded guilty to the offences before the court at last week's sitting.

On January 4, 2020 at 11.40pm Garda Mark Shine spoke to the defendant and got a smell of cannabis from him. The defendant was found to be carrying a flick knife, a black expandable baton and a knuckle duster along with a joint. He had one previous conviction.

Solicitor for Mr Skorka said the defendant got the items because they looked interesting.

He said he was an out of work landscaper.

Judge Catherine Staines said maybe he could do some community service by landscaping in the local graveyard.

She imposed 120 hours community service in lieu of six months in prison.

