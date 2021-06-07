Offaly community launches campaign to stop wind farm in their area

Offaly community launches campaign to stop wind farm in their area

Offaly community launches campaign to stop wind farm in their area

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Following the decision by County Councillors to impose a buffer zone of 700 metres during the recentCounty Council meeting, an anti wind turbine group in the Leamonaghan Bog area has started a campaign and is distributing ”No Wind Turbines” signs.

“Do you want to pin your colours to your gate?” said a Facebook post by the group.

“Do you want to let everyone know how you feel? Or just pop one up along the bog route? We have signs for sale. €8 without a stake. (Available now) €12 with a stake. Please everyone - let’s save Leamonaghan Bog. Even if you live outside of the immediate area, you can support by buying a sign and placing one along the route. We need the councillors & Bord na Móna to know we are not happy.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie