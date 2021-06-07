Offaly community launches campaign to stop wind farm in their area
Following the decision by County Councillors to impose a buffer zone of 700 metres during the recentCounty Council meeting, an anti wind turbine group in the Leamonaghan Bog area has started a campaign and is distributing ”No Wind Turbines” signs.
“Do you want to pin your colours to your gate?” said a Facebook post by the group.
“Do you want to let everyone know how you feel? Or just pop one up along the bog route? We have signs for sale. €8 without a stake. (Available now) €12 with a stake. Please everyone - let’s save Leamonaghan Bog. Even if you live outside of the immediate area, you can support by buying a sign and placing one along the route. We need the councillors & Bord na Móna to know we are not happy.”
