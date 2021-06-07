Energy company supports two Offaly groups

LUMCLOON Energy recently made financial donations to two local groups, the Offaly branch of the Irish Cancer Society and Tullamore Pitch and Putt Club.

Nigel Reams, CEO of Lumcloon said that “we have all learned the importance of protecting our health during the past year of Covid. The battle against cancer however is a continuing one. Joe Morris, through his tireless work, is shining the spotlight on this vital issue and we are very happy to make this small contribution to the battle against cancer.”

Cllr Declan Harvey, who made the presentation, said that many charities have “experienced severe difficulty with fundraising during the past year due to the impact of lockdown. Our continued support for charities working to address cancer and many other health issues is very important at this time.”

Mr Reams said that he is particularly delighted to support Tullamore Pitch and Putt Club given its long involvement with sport and fitness for all ages locally. “Una Pyke has been a stalwart of the club for many decades and is a symbol of the strong community commitment.”

Making the presentation, Cllr Tony McCormack said that support like this for local sports and community groups is invaluable at this time. “We have all come through a very tough past 12 months, and we can begin to look forward more hopefully to a better summer and future,” he said.