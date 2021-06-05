Footpath repairs in pipeline for Offaly town

STORE ST

Store St and the junction with Benburb St

Reporter:

Ger Scully

WORKS will be carried out on footpaths in Beburb Street in Tullamore as part of Offaly County Council's planned Greenway scheme.

A resident of the street contacted the Tribune this week highlighting damage caused to footpaths in the area by vans and other vehicles parking on them,

It is understood that a council official visited the street to view at first hand concerns over the state of footpaths there.

Cllr Declan Harvey said the issue would be tackled as part of the Greenway works which will also take in nearby Store Street.

