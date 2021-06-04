Offaly's Tolü Makay launches new single

Originally from Nigeria and raised in Tullamore Tolü has used her music as a medium to speak the truth, again she teams up with longtime collaborator songwriter and producer Enda Gallery for her latest release ‘Aye’, out now on all digital platforms: https://found.ee/AyeToluMakay

Aye is an African pop, dance, world themed summer track inspired by Tolü Makay‘s Yoruba heritage with traditional Nigerian percussions such as Conga and the Talking drum, about to take off on streaming sites, it was added to high-profile Spotify playlists ‘New Music Friday playlist’ and ‘A Breath of Fresh Éire’.

Tolü was due to travel to Nigeria to create this song and reunite with her family who she hasn’t seen throughout the pandemic, but still it wasn't possible. Tolü teamed up with some producer friends from Nigeria to gather some kids and created a mini choir. “I was literally on the phone for 6 hours working remotely with the kids as well as the Nigerian percussionist we hired for the day (an absolute legend), he played the shakers, conga, talking drum. It was intense and I really wish I was there in person, yet despite the current travel bans, we still managed to create this magical track.”

A seasoned vocalist possessing classic soul influences from the likes of Erykah Badu, Nina Simone and the Nigerian/French singer/songwriter Asa, Tolü’s trajectory has seemed destined for the stars since the release of her debut single ‘Goodbye’ in 2018.

AYE is the new single from the exhilarating afro-Irish singer Tolü Makay which follows the huge success of the debut EP ‘Being’, and subsequently her version of the classic The Saw Doctors song ‘N17’ accompanied by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

‘AYE’ is the second song to be shared from Tolü’s debut album, coming early 2022.

‘AYE’ by Tolü Makay is out now on all digital platforms: https://found.ee/AyeToluMakay