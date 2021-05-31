DISGRACEFUL: Huge mess left behind after revellers over the weekend in Tullamore

THERE has been widespread condemnation of the amount of rubbish left behind by outdoor revelers at Bury Quay over the weekend.

It appears those who enjoyed their outdoor drinks and food felt they were entitled to just walk away leaving their empty bottles, cans, fast food containers and other debris for others to clean up after them.

Offaly County Council praised their street staff who were left to clear away the mess.

Commenting the council said, ''the amazing work you don't see – aside from the fact you would strongly question what gives anyone the right to leave such a mess after themselves – the early morning Offaly County Council staff up early to tidy our streets are doing incredible work day in day out.''