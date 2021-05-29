Concerns raised over 'derelict looking' buildings in Tullamore

A local councillor has claimed that there are a number of buildings in Tullamore that look derelict even though they are occupied.

"Is there anything we can do with them?" asked Councillor Declan Harvey at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

"You don't have to be a genius to know what businesses we are talking about. Some of them are very bad. All the works that have been done around the town...it makes the town look very bad," he added.

Councillor Frank Moran said he would like to "welcome the change in the criteria which gives Offaly County Council the opportunity to CPO [compulsory purchase order] derelict buildings.

"This is a contentious issue within all towns. It will be an opportunity to bring some of these buildings back to life," he concluded.