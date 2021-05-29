Offaly students have 'udderly' brilliant take on Junk Kouture

Transition Year students in the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore are once again taking to the sewing machines in their return to the international high-end fashion competition, Junk Kouture.

As the name suggests, the competition challenges students to envisage a couture fashion piece made from everyday junk.

The finished product will then be displayed on a global platform to showcase the talents of young local budding designers and artists.

“Rubbish” in the form of cow tags, old IKEA bags, recycled electrical wire, mop heads, recycled leather handbags as well as butcher twine is twisted, cut, glued, dyed, and sewn in novel yet technical ways to make the modern dresses, headpieces, and shoes.

This year, the students’ entry will be milking it for all its worth as they create an “udderly” unique take on junk fashion with their cow-themed design. Tag You're It is the name of one of the dresses up for consideration for this year’s judges.

The Tag You’re It team is made up of students Hannah Carey, Tiffany Ravenhill, and Audrey Bennet and although the dress, which is constructed from recycled cow tags, is destined for the stage, there is another reason for its creation.

The dress has been inspired by the students’ collaboration with the Tullamore Lions Club’s Hooves 4 Hospice project which aims to increase awareness and funding for a level three hospice in the midlands.

The reason for this, Audrey says, is because, “The midland region of counties Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Westmeath, is now the only area in Ireland which does not have a level three regional hospice.”

She continues, “Members of the midlands community who need full time specialised end-of-life care, have no choice but to travel to Dublin, Limerick or Galway which is an additional burden on family members who must travel long distances to visit their loved ones.”

Art teacher Ms McCormack says, “This has been a great achievement for our students.” She adds that “Learning through a pandemic has been a learning curve for everyone but it is a credit to our students in the way in which they have learned to adapt.”

The Art department is pleased to see the links students are making in the community as Mr Corley notes, “It’s great to see how Art is being used to make links in the local area while also raising awareness for a very deserving cause.”

The Transition Year students at the Sacred Heart Schools students are eager to play their part with The Lions Club, who have undertaken a target of €1 million for their Hooves 4 Hospice fundraising drive.

The fundraiser invites farmers to donate an animal to the project. When the animal is sold, the proceeds are lodged to the Hooves 4 Hospice account. To date, Hooves 4 Hospice have 468 animals committed to the project, meaning the fundraiser is halfway to its target. Each donated animal is tagged with a unique Hooves 4 Hospice ear tag, just like the ones used in the Sacred Heart School’s Tag You’re It dress.

More information on the Junk Kouture competition and the Hooves 4 Hospice fundraiser can be found on the Sacred Heart School’s social media pages and the Hooves 4 Hospice website.