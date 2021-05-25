That's gas! Offaly's cow poo fundraiser is absolutely brilliant!

The Tullamore Ladies Football are currently hosting the most novel of novel fundraisers.

Poos for the Blues lets you win prizes by buying a square in a field of cows for €10. We kid you not!

How do you win, we hear you ask? You hope against hope that one of the team's two Belgian Blues do their business in your square.

There are a host of prizes to be won, including splat prizes instead of spot prices - Genius!

The team have received huge support with video shout-outs from Offaly senior football boss John Maughan and Mayo legend and now Aussie Rules star Cora Staunton popping up on social media.

The Ladies team have also produced a hilarious spoof news report to promo the fundraiser where playing stars Becky Bryant and Katie Kehoe attempt to interview the two bullocks, Pooper and Scooper!

You can watch the clip below:

To purchase your square head on over to FutureTicketing HERE.