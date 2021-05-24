Multi-national company donates tools to Tullamore Men's Shed to replace those stolen in recent break in

Members of the Tullamore Men’s Shed gathered at Tullamore Tool Hire to collect a donation of battery powered tools from Husqvarna Ireland in replacement for those that were recently stolen in an unfortunately robbery of the Tullamore Men’s Shed last month.

A selection of battery powered Husqvarna tools including trimmers, will be stored at local Husqvarna dealer, Tullamore Tool Hire for the Tullamore Men’s Shed to use for local projects.

Over €2,500 worth of tools were stolen in the break in at the Men's Shed in Tullamore. The doors were kicked in and sanders, drills, routers, and other valuable equipment were all stolen in the raid. Mr Finnery said he cannot understand the mentality of the people who did it.

''There were 14 items taken. This is the only source of interaction for these men. It's an outlet for them. We have 30 members and during normal times we have between 15 to 20 men a day.''

Speaking of the donation, Brian Parker - National Business Manager of Husqvarna Ireland said, “we are delighted to be able to help replace tools of the Tullamore Men’s Shed by donating some Husqvarna battery products which will be facilitated by local Husqvarna dealer, Tullamore Tool Hire. Men’s Sheds play a vital role within local communities and we hope our donation will help ensure the Tullamore team can continue to do the amazing work they do for their local area.”