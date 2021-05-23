Three different stretches of M7 motorway closed due to 'multiple collisions'

Three different stretches of the M7 motorway are closed this afternoon due to 'multiple collisions'

The M7 is closed in both directions between junction 28 Castletroy and junction 26 Nenagh West.

Emergency services are dealing with "multiple collisions on both sides".

"Treacherous road conditions have been reported on this stretch following hail showers," say AA Roadwatch.

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution.

The exact number of vehicles involved or the extent of injuries, if any, of occupants is unknown at this time.

Elsewhere on the M7, the westbound carriageway is closed between Junction 21 Borris-in-Ossory and Junction 22 Roscrea following a collision. Traffic is slow on approach.