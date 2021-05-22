RTE inviting bids to build new telecommunications tower in Offaly

THE state broadcaster, RTÉ has invited companies to bid for a new telecommunications tower in Offaly.

The state broadcaster has published a tender in which it says it intends to build a new telecommunications mast at Ballycommon just outside Tullamore.

It is proposed to construct a new mast with associated services, access roads and car parking at the site which is currently greenfield and is located beside the RTÉ building.

Documents say 48 metre lattice tower will be triangular in plan.

This shall be minimum 1.0m wide at the top and maximum 3.2m at the base. The tower sections shall be delivered preassembled if possible.

Multiple dishes and antennas will be located on the tower when built. Tullamore was for many years the location of a 290 metre radio mast which was built in 1975.

The company expects to award the tower in 2021.