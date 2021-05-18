Widespread cancellations and long delays at Tullamore hospital

TULLAMORE hospital is currently experiencing severe disruption to services and a wide range of procedures have been cancelled.

The emergency department is extremely busy and reporting significant delays for patients requiring non-urgent care.

The HSE and the wider health system has been targeted by a criminal ransomware attack and this has resulted in all outpatient appointments including plain X-rays, ultrasounds, MRI, and CT scans being cancelled at Tullamore hospital. Vascular outpatients (Doppler tests) are also cancelled along with cardiac investigations involving stress/echo tests..

However, chemotherapy and elective inpatient and day case procedures are continuing.

Local doctors are being impacted too and are unable to send routine blood samples to the hospital for testing or refer patients for x-rays. Furthermore the hospital is unable to access patient's medical history.

However, the positive news is that neither the Tullamore vaccination centre or the Covid testing centre at Clonminch are affected as both have a stand alone system.

Around 575 people a day are receiving the vaccine at the centre located in the Tullamore Court Hotel with the Pfizer vaccine now available along with the AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile, those who feel they may need a Covid test can now go straight to the testing centre at Clonminch in Tullamore without the need to go to the doctor for a referral.

People with hospital appointments are being asked to bring their most recent hospital letter with them. In addition those with appointments are being advised to check the HSE website for daily updates.

You can contact the hospital at 057 9359527 (9am-5pm Monday-Friday)