How the Ransomware attack on the HSE will affect services in Offaly this week

The major IT issues affecting hospitals nationwide caused by the ransomware attack are expected to disrupt and could cause long delays at Tullamore and other Dublin Midlands Hospital Group facilities into next week, according to the HSE.

A statement said all patients should attend their appointments as scheduled unless they hear otherwise from the hospital where the appointment is scheduled but at Tullamore Hospital, all routine radiology appointments are cancelled.

The HSE says patients can expect some delays due to the ongoing issue.

"We ask that you bear with us and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

"We would ask that patients who do have scheduled appointment for next week pay attention to updates on services as hospitals may not be able to access information in order to call and cancel appointments," they say.

The HSE says emergency services remain open across the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group but remain extremely busy.

"We ask that patients consider their care options and only attend the ED in an emergency. Non urgent patients may expect long delays in being seen," said the statement.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead as normal. Covid-19 tests will go ahead but there may be some delay in getting results.

Most community health services such as disability, mental health, primary care and older people’s services are operating as normal. Chemotherapy and dialysis services are continuing as normal.

Information on hospital disruptions from the HSE:

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore: Emergency services continue. All routine radiology appointments are cancelled. We regret any inconvenience and appointments will be rescheduled asap.

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise: Emergency services continue. All routine radiology appointments are cancelled. We regret any inconvenience and appointments will be rescheduled asap.

Naas General Hospital: Some outpatient appointments have been cancelled for Monday 17th May. The hospital will contact patients directly. We regret any inconvenience and appointments will be rescheduled asap.

Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital: Outpatient appointments are still going ahead but there may be some delays from time to time. Please bear with our staff who are doing everything they can on your behalf.

St Lukes Radiation Oncology Network: all outpatients appointments and all non-emergency Radiation Treatment have been cancelled for Monday, 17th May, across St Luke's Radiation Oncology Network sites: St. Luke's Hospital Rathgar; St. Luke's Centre at Beaumont Hospital; St. Luke's Centre at St. James's Hospital. If you feel unwell or symptomatic please contact your usual St. Luke's Centre directly, the team are available to take your call. We apologise for the impact that this has on our patients at this time.

Tallaght University Hospital: Please only attend the ED if you require urgent care. All routine Radiology outpatient appointments cancelled. We regret any inconvenience and appointments will be rescheduled asap.

The HSE says updates on service disruption will be posted on the HSE service disruption website https://www2.hse.ie/services/hospital-service-disruptions/hospital-service-disruptions-covid19.html.

Updates will also be posted on hospital Twitter accounts and on their website. We encourage all patients to check on these sites for up-to-date service disruption and cancellations for DMHG hospitals.

The HSE adds that it will provide updates as the situation changes on any service disruptions and patient appointments due to the ongoing IT issue via email updates and/or Twitter @DMHospitalGroup @HSELive and individual hospitals who might have their own social media accounts.