Offaly church to feature on RTE television this Sunday

This Sunday, May 16 at 11am, Tullamore Presbyterian Church will be on RTÉ One with Country Gospel singer James Kilbane.

They will be leading a service of worship that looks honestly at the issues of stress and mental health problems that have arisen during the Covid Pandemic.

Rev William Hayes said, “As we draw to the end of what will hopefully be our last lockdown, we are all aware of so many people who are struggling with their mental health and the long term effects of lockdown. In this televised worship service we wanted to give people a moment of hope as they hear the stories of other people who have lived through their own struggles with mental health problems.”

The service is made up of times of prayer and Bible reading, reflections and personal stories and interspersed with uplifting Country Gospel music from James Kilbane.

To suit the service James has gone for pared-down and heart-felt arrangements of some country classics, using just voice and piano. James Kilbane said, “I wanted to bring across the power of these songs and so I asked my friend Gavin Murphy to accompany me on the grand piano. The effect of this simple arrangement on the songs has allowed the words and melody to really shine through.”