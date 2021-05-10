TWO FOR TODAY: Two Offaly businesses to support today

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

Dolans Pharmacy

Bridge Centre & William Street, Tullamore

Tel: 0579322505

www.dolanspharmacy.ie

We are well established, at William St, Tullamore since 1970s in the current family ownership and at Bridge Centre, Tullamore since 1995.

Stockists of Essentials, Fragrance, Cosmetics, Skin Care, Masks, Self-Tan, Beauty Tools, Hair & nail products, Personal Care and Tech Gear.

Hinch Engineering

Tanyard, Tullamore

057 93 41575

peterhinch52@gmail.com

Visit our Facebook page HERE.

Hinch Engineering, Tullamore, is a precision engineering company that specialises in the Manufacture and Repair of Hydraulic Rams and Cylinders. We also provide a general machine shop service to the agricultural, commercial and food industries.