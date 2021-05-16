Free parking period extended from Monday in Tullamore

TO coincide with the reopening retail on Monday, May 17, free one hour parking will be available in all public car parking spaces in Tullamore.

Director of Services Mr Tom Shanahan, made the announcement at last week's Municipal District meeting.

The initiative will be available until the end of June when it will be reviewed. This is similar to what happens in the run up to Christmas.

From Monday all non-essential retail will return. This will include many shops which have been closed for months at this stage.