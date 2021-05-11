Fr Shane makes welcome return to Tullamore parish

THOSE tuning in to the 9am mass on the Tullamore parish webcam last Sunday morning May 9, were surprised and delighted to see a familiar face celebrating mass.

Fr Shane Crombie who is currently teaching in Lithuania is home on holidays but will be returning to Lithuania for another year.

He said he was delighted to be back in Tullamore and had beautiful memories of his time here.

Fr Shane was 15 years in Tullamore before being appointed to Navan parish. He spent around a year in Navan before moving to Lithuania.

Fr Joe Gallagher said he was delighted to welcome back Fr Shane as he had contributed so much to the life of the parish during his time here.