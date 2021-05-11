Offaly based Turkish journalist presents new book to library

TULLAMORE based Turkish journalist, Cagdas Gokbel has presented a copy of his new book, “The Golden Age of Capitalist Ideology in the Media' to the Central Library in the town.

Mr Gokbel said he hopes the book, which is in Turkish, contributes to the library's “linguistic richness” and that it will be read by Turkish people and those with a knowledge of the language in Offaly.

Mr Gokbel, accompanied by his wife Emine, presented the book, while observing Covid restrictions, to Senior Executive Officer, Martina Needham on Monday afternoon last.

The Turkish duo fled their native land to seek asylum in Ireland last year and currently reside in the direct provision centre on High St in Tullamore.

“The journalist who lives in Turkey and tries to tell the truth to society cannot think of a good career and life because poverty, death, assassination and the courts will be waiting for him,” Mr Gokbel told the Tribune in an extensive interview last year.

He said he hopes his new book will be a good compass for the reader to “understand and discuss the concept of ideology.”