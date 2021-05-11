Over 500 people given Covid-19 vaccine in Tullamore on Monday

The HSE has revealed that 565 people were vaccinated at the Tullamore Vaccination Centre at the Tullamore Court Hotel on Monday, May 10.

It comes as the vaccination programme nationwide picks up pace with the number of doses administered now approaching two million.

People aged 50 to 69 are now being invited to register for their COVID 19 vaccine on the HSE website.

The number vaccinated in Tullamore on Monday leaves the centre on track to surpass the 1,900 vaccinated there in the whole of last week.

Almost 9,000 people received a Covid vaccination last week in the five vaccination centres in the Midlands, including Tullamore.

Vaccinations will continue at the Tullamore Court Hotel centre on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

Meanwhile, testing continues locally with 138 people tested in Tullamore on Monday. 40 of those were through a walk-in no appointment necessary system while 98 were tested having been referred by a GP.

*The vaccination number in this article relate to the designated vaccination centre in the Tullamore Court Hotel only and does not include the number of people vaccinated in GP surgeries.



