Covid-19 rate for Offaly drops below landmark rate as situation in county continues to improve

The Covid-19 rate for Offaly has dropped below a landmark rate today as the situation in county continues to improve.

From February through the middle of April, Offaly had the highest rate of the virus in Ireland which peaked at over 500 cases per 100,000. Today however, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 has dropped below 100 and Offaly is to having the 12th highest rate in the country.

Latest figures from NPHET show that the rate for Offaly now stands at 97.5 cases per 100,000 with 76 cases in the last 14 days. The rate for Ireland stands at 129 cases per 100,000.

Latest figures show that there were less than five cases in Offaly today with the five day moving day average down to just four.

As of midnight, Sunday, May 9, the HPSC has been notified of 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,189* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 188 were in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of Saturday, 1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.