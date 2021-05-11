Offaly school receives national recognition for wellbeing programme

TULLAMORE'S Sacred Heart School Wellbeing team are delighted to have been awarded the Amber Flag for 2021!

Wellbeing Coordinator, Ms Laura Geraghty said “This flag is really important because it is awarded by the Pieta House team and it recognises that our school promotes positive mental health- despite all the barriers we had to face during the last year. By achieving the Amber Flag this year, it really is a testament to the importance we have placed on mental health and well-being. We look at our look achievements throughout the year and are grateful to have had the team of students we worked with, and their energy and positivity kept us going”

Ms Geraghty noted that each student will be awarded a Mental Health Hero Certificates .

This is the second year in a row that the Sacred Heart School has been awarded the Amber Flag and Ms Geraghty feels that this reflects the commitment of the school to the culture of wellbeing rather than just running a programme.

“The SHS has a long and proud tradition of supporting young girls in this town and promoting opportunities for them and this flag, in many ways, reflects and extends that culture into a visible thing.” said Ms Geraghty “ and it makes such a difference in the day to day lives of our students small actions can bring great outcomes!”

Principal Pauline Mc Kenna congratulated Ms Geraghty and her team on all their hard work during a very challenging year. “It wasn’t easy to bring in new initiatives this year,” she said” but instead our staff moved to support pupils and energise their classes and that has made all the difference to the student community.”