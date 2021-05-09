Commuters left confused and frustrated at Tullamore bus stop

NOTHING makes any sense at a Bus Eireann bus stop located on William Street, Tullamore.

The first cause of confusion is the displayed timetable which dates back to 2013. As if that wasn't bad enough, it's emerged that people waiting to catch the Go-Ahead'' bus to Edenderry at this location are wasting their time and should in fact be at Tullamore College where it turns out there is no bus stop of any description.

How are people to know where the bus to Edenderry departs?

Many people have been left totally bewildered especially those with poor English.

Last week one man believed to be from Poland stood for most of the day on William Street, waiting for the Edenderry bus, he couldn't understand when people tried to direct him to Tullamore College and got quite frustrated.

He is not the only one left baffled. Why is it not clearly indicated at the bus stop where the bus is going and why is there no bus stop at Tullamore College?

Go-Ahead Ireland operate their buses on behalf of the (NTA) National Transport Authority.

In a statement, the authority said: “NTA is engaging with both Bus Éireann and Go-Ahead Ireland with a view to resolving this as a matter of some urgency.”

The matter can't be solved quickly enough for those waiting on a bus that is never going to come.