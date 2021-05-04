Popular Offaly festival returning virtually this year

Offaly's Shakefest is back for 2021 and will be beaming into our homes once again for the 16th year.

This year is going to be held over the two days of May 29 and 30.

Organisers say it "will energise your life by having you want to dance the whole event."

"We encourage you to have more movement in your lives for two days," they added.

"We are holding the event again on Zoom, Youtube, and Facebook. We are again doing a virtual festival so that we can support and celebrate our lives through our challenging year. We are going to uplift your life and stay connected to culture, online again!"

See the running order for the event below:

Saturday, May 29

12pm: Paint Pour Balloon SMASH! Painting for kids aged 5-8. (20 minutes free pre-recording and the link will be posted on Facebook for the entire weekend.)

12pm: Paint Pour a Galaxy! Abstract Painting for Kids aged 9-12. (20 minutes free pre-recording and the link will be posted on Facebook for the entire weekend.)

1pm: Moesha Kay- Introduction to Afropop for Kids aged 5-12. (On Zoom, €3 per ticket, with purchasing details on www.shakefest.net in the workshops section. Spaces limited to 10.)

3pm: Beluga Theatre- Dramanimals! Improv Games for kids aged 6-8. (On Zoom, €3 per ticket, with purchasing details on www.brownpapertickets.com and search Shakefest 2021.)

7:30pm: 2021 Shakefest Virtual Hafla Watch Party. (Special Free Watch party which can be watched on Facebook Live or Youtube Premiere from our home page. Acts include Tolu Makay and Moesha Kay.)

7:30pm: 2021 Shakefest Artist in Focus with Rebecca Harpur. (Our 4th annual Art Exhibition to show local talent will feature Rebecca Harpur which will be on as part of the Shakefest Virtual Hafla Watch Party.)

Sunday, May 30

12pm: Shivam Yoga Session. (Beto will be doing an invigoring yoga session online from their Dublin studios once again! It is free from our website and Facebook page.)

1pm: Marial Sitka- The Golden Age of Bellydance. (It is a 1-hour zoom workshop on the dancing of the Egyptians between the 1940s and 1960s. €7 per adult with one person per screen. )

3pm: Moesha Kay- Afropop/Trad Dance for Adults (On Zoom, €3 per ticket for a child and €7 per adult with purchasing details on www.brownpapertickets.com in the workshops section. Spaces limited to 12, so please register in advance.)