Offaly company behind return of fans to UK rugby games

Offaly company Future Ticketing assisted the safe return of fans to a rugby match in the Channel Islands at the weekend.

Over 1,000 English rugby fans were able to experience the thrill of live rugby when Jersey Reds played host to Nottingham Rugby in the Greene King IPA Championship on Saturday, April 24.

Jersey Reds became the first team in English rugby to play in front of supporters in 2021 in what is the first game in front of fans at Stade Santander International Stadium since February 2020.

It follows a decision by the Government of Jersey to allow fans back into stadiums in a strictly controlled fashion.

The return of fans to the stadium was assisted by Future Ticketing, whose powerful software solution provided multiple safety and compliance tools to ensure strict social distancing and attendance rules are in force.

The Jersey Reds’ fan experience was operated through an API integration of the Jersey Reds website – managed by The Refinery – that enabled members and season ticket holders to log into the website to claim their tickets, with all attendee information featured on a GDPR compliant dashboard.

On Saturday, customers’ tickets were scanned at each entry point in real-time along with the customers' temperature, which was designed to prompt additional attention should the customers' temperature be higher than 37 degrees.

Commenting, Sean Dunne, operations manager, Jersey Reds, said: “We have had to prepare carefully for this home game, and once we knew it would be possible for spectators to attend, Future Ticketing was able to work with our website partners in setting up a reliable system.”

“This enabled supporters to book their tickets, while giving the club secure access to customers' contact details for track-and-trace purposes. We are excited and we can’t wait to have our fans back at the Stade.”

Liam Holton, CEO of Future Ticketing, which is based in the Axis Business Park, said: “The safe return of fans to sport in the UK is another milestone on the journey towards normalising society.”

“We are delighted to help enable the return of fans safely to watch in person their beloved Jersey Reds. Over the last year, our team worked really hard to add technology tools such as social distancing seating, temperature control scanning, strict capacity management and contact tracing to ensure fans could return to games in a safe and compliant manner.

“The team at Jersey Reds has diligently worked towards this day for a long time and this unerring commitment to their fans has been second to none. We look forward to this being the first of many games where fans can get back to the heart of the action.”

Upcoming games at the Santander International Stadium include Jersey Reds facing Coventry Rugby on May 15 and Cornish Pirates on May 29, where fans can continue to attend the stadium and experience live action in-person.

Future Ticketing is a leading provider of high-performance ticketing and sales-enabling digital software.

The company aims to provide a cost competitive modern digital solution that enables events and venues to sell tickets directly through their own website and to monetise data.