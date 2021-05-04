Offaly ladies football panel for 2021 announced

THE Offaly senior ladies football panel has been announced for the coming season. Eleven clubs are represented on the panel which is preparing for the start of the National Football League.

Offaly have been drawn in National League Div 4B away to Roscommon on Sunday, May 23 and at home to Limerick on May 30. Two of the three go through to semi-finals where they will meet the top two teams in Division 4A. Offaly drew with Carlow and Limerick in the league last year.

Mairead Daly and Emma Corcoran are the only survivors from the 2013 All-Ireland junior side while Grainne Egan and Roisin Egan will balance their ladies football commitments with the Offaly camogie squad.

Sarah Kehoe, Orla Whelan, Sarah Cummins, Rebecca McDonnell, Dawn Hannon, Lauren Dunne, Nicole Byrne missed last year's championship games while Emma Corcoran is back from few years out of playing inter county. Ciara Milner, Aine Mooney, Niamh Lydon are new faces to the squad.

The panel is: Tullamore- Annie Kehoe, Katie Kehoe, Sarah Kehoe, Katie Guinan , Grainne Egan, Roisin Kane, Sorcha Coleman; Naomh Ciaran- Emma Maher, Roisin Egan, Amy Gavin-Mangan, Roisin Ennis, Emer Nally; Edenderry - Tara Dunne, Nicole Farrelly, Orla Whelan, Sarah Cummins, Rebecca McDonnell; Rhode - Dawn Hannon, Marie Killally, Lauren Dunne; Naomh Molaoise - Ciara Galvin, Michelle Mann, Ciara Walsh; Clara - Fia Quinn, Chloe Sheridan, Hannah Cronin; St Manchan's - Anne-Marie McCormack, Therese Robbins, Irene Murphy; St Broughan's - Aoife Carey, Sinead Byrne, Ciara Milner; St Rynagh's - Mairead Daly, Emma Corcoran; Ballinamere/Durrow - Aíne Mooney, Niamh Lydon; St Conleth's - Marie Byrne, Nicole Byrne.

Management - Gary Daly (St Rynagh's), Damien Phibbs (Ferbane), Laura Doyle (Clara), Johnno Kinahan (Tullamore), Caroline O’Brien (Ballinamere/Durrow), Joe Quinn (Clara).