New Offaly Covid-19 vaccination centre to open this week

IT has been a week of great hope with the launch of the vaccination centre in Tullamore and the sense that we are finally moving on and out of what has been months of lock downs, job losses, fear and worry.

Last week, local TDs, councillors and members of the press were brought on a tour of a newly established vaccination centre at the Tullamore Court hotel.

The hotel has been transformed into an impressive state of the art medical centre which when fully operational will vaccinate 1,200 people a day.

Opening this week, it will run 12 hours each day with one scheduled appointment taking place every five minutes. Initially between 400 to 500 people will be catered for every day, however, as more vaccinators are trained and more vaccines become available that figure will increase.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the one currently being offered. Those declining to have this vaccine can re-register for a different brand.

Centre Manager, Bernie Mann and Clinical Lead, Paula Trainor took Barry Cowen TD and other invited guests along the route people will take when they arrive for their vaccine.

Each step will be supervised and great care will be taken to keep people safe and comfortable from the moment they arrive until they leave.

You can use the COVID-19 walk-in test centre at Clonminch, if you do not have symptoms of Covid-19 and you:

are aged 16 years and over

live in the same area as the walk-in test centre

have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 6 months

Tests are limited to one test per person. If you think you need a repeat test, talk to your GP.

You need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.