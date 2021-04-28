Large solar farm project in Offaly gets the green light

A large solar farm in Offaly has been given the green light by Offaly County Council.

OBM Solar Ltd has been given the go ahead for the 132ha development at Srah, Greenhills and Wood in Rhode.

The solar panels will be on ground mounted frames with 27 electrical inverter units also included in the plans. There will also be a CCTV system with pole mounted cameras. A battery storage system is also planned and the maximum output of the generating panels would be 110MW.

The company says the solar farm will generate carbon savings of 52,800 tonnes per annum.

An ESB sub-station will have to be constructed on the site and it is proposed that it will in turn connect to the former Rhode power station site.

Offaly County Council granted the planning permission with 22 conditions attached.