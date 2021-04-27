Two 'pubs' appear on Google Maps in Offaly town

Two 'pubs' have appeared on Google Maps in an Offaly town.

'The Junkey Shed' and 'The Hill' are visible on Google Maps in Edenderry.

'The Junkey Shed' is listed as a pub and is located in a building off Fairgreen. The former grain store is now run down but it describes itself as 'casual and cosy'.

'The Hill' is located in an adjacent field. The general area has been the scene of anti-social behaviour over a number of years.

Pubs across the country remain closed in Level 5 Lockdown and gardai have been raiding illegal shebeens across the country, including one in Edenderry in March

You can see the location of both 'pubs' on this image.