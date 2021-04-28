Remembering late Offaly GAA man in trip down memory lane

The late Paul Jordan (third from left on front row) on the Daingean team that won the Junior “B” Football Championship in 1987.

Jordan, who died from injuries sustained in a tragic accident last week, scored a crucial goal in their final win over Drumcullen.

Pictured, front, left to right, are Matt Corcoran, Joe Egan, Paul Jordan, Tommy Greene, Greg Corcoran, Malachy Mangan, Christy Gallagher, Terry Connolly. Back, Paul Sheerin, Ray Quinn, Noel Quinn, Alan Reilly, Mick Carey, Mick O'Rourke, Sean Daly.

Incidentally, the Daingean team included Tommy Greene, who was an Offaly football hero in the 1960s, winning Leinster senior medals in 1960 and 1961 and playing in the 1961 All-Ireland final defeat by Down.

He had a remarkably long career, playing into the 1990s and an example of his longevity is the fact that he played with the late Joe Quinn in the 1950s and lined out with his sons., Ray and Noel in that 1987 JFC “B” final.

