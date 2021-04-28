Volunteers sought for Spring clean in Offaly town this Saturday

Calling on community groups, businesses, residents associations and individuals to participate in a day focused on sprucing up Tullamore.

Join the volunteers and make the Spring Clean 2021 a safe and successful initiative for Tullamore.

Please follow Covid-19 Safety guidelines which can be downloaded from the Tidy Towns website.

Please email info@tullamoretidytowns.ie or call Ray on 087 6783577 to be added to our list of volunteers and to receive tidy town notifications.

Let us know about your groups activities, projects and sustainable initiatives with photos and videos and please share on social media - tag #cleantullamore.



If taking photos and videos in the presence of persons outside your household please be careful to observe social distancing.

Email us details of your litter pick and sustainable initiatives for inclusion in our Tidy Towns submission for 2021.

Many thanks to Offaly County Council, Tullamore & District Chamber, Waterways Ireland, Tullamore Credit Union, Offaly Public Participation Network and various community groups, businesses and individuals for their support.

On Saturday morning May 1st from 10.00 to 10.30am the Tidy Town team will be on hand at the crane beside Offaly History on Bury Quay, with bags, disposable gloves, a limited supply of litter pickers and hi-vis jackets. The bags can be returned to this collection point or let Ray know where they have been left to arrange collection - https://www.tullamoretidytowns.ie