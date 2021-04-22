Local duo set up exciting new sustainable clothing company

'Tainted Lemons Original' is an exciting new sustainable clothing company based in Ireland. Tainted Lemons Original comprises of two friends Emma Dolan from Banagher, Co. Offaly and Niamh Kenny, from Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Both are determined young women with a keen eye for fashion – and a passion for vintage, sustainable and accessible clothing production.

Emma and Niamh were inspired when they realised just how dissatisfied they were with the existing sustainable clothing options available to them. They discovered the few companies that promoted sustainability for their fashion brand were either very expensive, lack exciting designs, or were made from unsustainable materials such as organic cotton - which can be just as unsustainable as normal cotton.

These two young ethical-entrepreneurs began researching the ethical materials and fabrics; with an eye for what would be best for the environment and for their sustainable ethos. When they set up the Tainted Lemons Brand, they had a clearly defined mission. First, they would use recycled materials which would not negatively affect the environment; second to produce more trendy, colourful, stylish options than were currently on offer and finally to produce sustainable clothing that is high quality – yet affordable for their customers.

The Tainted Lemons Original Entrepreneurs met some significant challenges along the way. Not least because locating a manufacturer that specialises in recycled material was extremely tough. However, it was their main priority because they believed recycled material is the best for the environment and was the only way to achieve their organisation’s mission of sustainability. The material they found ticked those ethical boxes because it was already produced and was on its way to landfill. Therefore, by using this material Tainted Lemons divert the products from ending up in landfill - and they end up expanding and diversifying the lifespan of the materials.

Tainted Lemons Original have therefore carefully considered the materials of their clothes; including not only where and how this is being produced, but also who is making the clothes - and what eco-friendly packaging they can use to send out to their customers. Their aim and mission remain consistent – they intend to be as sustainable as they possibly can, and offer a viable alternative to unsustainable and environmentally damaging “fast fashion”.

This new and dynamic female entrepreneur-led enterprise ticks all the right boxes; slow fashion, small batch production, ethically made clothing, sustainable material, and compostable/recyclable packaging.

Tainted Lemons Original are also working with the East Coast Tree Project to offset their carbon footprint. Every item purchased results in one tree planted. In addition to this they are implementing their own “circular system” which means customers can send back their items to the company when they no longer need them – and they will return them back to their manufacturers to reuse. This avoids any of their clothes ending up in landfill in the future.

Other exciting developments have been their recently launched Kickstarter Campaign (a crowdfunding website) to raise money to help fund their ethical and sustainable business idea. The Tainted Lemons Original Kickstarter is running from the 9th of April to the 10th of May, and here you can support this start up by purchasing a sweater made from 100% recycled material - or you can simply donate as little as €1 to this eco-sustainable project.

Follow them on Instagram @tainted_lemons_original and donate to their Kickstarter by clicking the link in their biography on their Instagram page. Or you can simply search Tainted Lemons Original on Kickstarter.