'Bloody Outrageous' Offaly students thank Lidl for act of kindness

NEWS that Lidl stores in Ireland are to donate free period products to girls and women each month has been warmly welcomed by the girls in the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore.

Transition Year students undertook to raise the issue last year and ran a campaign called ''Bloody Outrageous''.

The students carried out a survey in the school and discovered that many girls were finding it difficult to pay for sanitary products each month.

They asked for donations of pads and tampons and received many from pharmacies and other students.

Esra Mukassabi was one of the students involved in the campaign, she is delighted with the response from Lidl.

''All the girls are filled with happiness. Lidl is making history. I think it will have a huge impact and hopefully other businesses will follow and it will have a domino effect.''

Esra went on to say the sanitary products are ''not cheap'', she said branded tampons and pads can cost around €2.50 while unbranded are around €1.60.

''We are so grateful for this act of kindness. Finally someone stepped up.'' Esra said she hopes the rest of the world will follow Lidl's lead.

Lidl Ireland is set to become the first major retailer in the world to offer free period products in stores nationwide to women and girls across the country affected by period poverty in partnership with Homeless Period Ireland and The Simon Communities of Ireland. The new initiative will see the retailer offer a dedicated coupon for a free box of sanitary pads or tampons per customer each month through their app Lidl Plus, and has also committed to quarterly donations of these products to The Simon Communities to ensure people experiencing homelessness - who may not have access to a smartphone - can access these essential products.