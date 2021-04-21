A small donation can help an Offaly group feed a child for a year

THE charity Mary's Meals Offaly is hoping to raise much needed funds to feed hungry children at school in the poorest parts of the world.

It costs the charity only €18.30 to feed each child for a whole school year or only nine cents per meal.

Local Mary's Meals organiser Paul Galvin says that since the lockdowns began, “we cannot do so many of the normal things that we usually take for granted”, such as the trip to the hairdressers or barbers.

With that in mind, Mary's Meals are hoping that people would give an amount towards feeding a child for a year (€18.30).

This idea came from Ann McCormack who earlier this year gave a donation to Mary's Meals from money saved from not being able to go to the hairdressers, meet friends for coffee or have a meal out.

Anne said: “It's such a great feeling knowing that every €18.30 donated will make such a massive difference in a child's life. I often find that when I give I receive back in abundance in so many other ways.”

So if you are missing out on - 1) A night out, 2) Coffee with friends, 3) The Nail Bar, 4) Going to a match, 5) The Hairdressers/Barbers or the many other things which cannot be done at the moment and if you'd like to help us feed hungry children at school in the 19 of the poorest countries in the world, then here are the various ways that you can donate -

Fill out the coupon published in this week's Tullamore and Midland Tribune, place your donation in an envelope marked MARY'S MEALS and drop it in to:

1) Hanlon's Butchers, Patrick Street, Tullamore

2) Tyrells Home Bakery, O'Moore Street, Tullamore

3) Flynn's Centra, Fingerboard, Tullamore

4) O'Sullivan's Centra, Kilcormac

5) Galvin, William St, Tullamore

You can also donate online - the online donation page is http://bit.ly/Miss4ameal - or phone any of the Mary's Meals Offaly members who will gladly arrange collection - Paul Galvin 087 837 5407, Rose Lyons 087 239 3853, Ann McCormack 086 120 5514, Vincent McDermott 087 793 4148, Carmel McConigley 086 074 6648, Teresa McRedmond 086 331 3655.

The charity says 100% of all funds raised go to Mary's Meals and there are no expenses. Despite the challenge's of the past year, Mary's Meals increased the number of children fed each day from 1,667,067 to 1,838,859... an increase of 171,792!