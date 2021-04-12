Offaly Chamber backs 'Recycle 4 Education' campaign

Students all over Ireland have returned to school en-masse this week.

“Here in Tullamore, we are mindful that ‘Back to School’ won’t remove the delivery of on-line school activities especially homework and assignments. This will continue to create a challenges in some households where there is a lack of suitable devices at home,” commented Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce President, Roger Guiney.

Over the last few months, Tullamore Chamber and their IT Partner, NIS, have teamed up to liaise with schools and recycle your unwanted devices for education needs.

“Does your business or organisation have any surplus or unwanted devices – laptops, notebooks, tablets – that could be suitable for school activities at home?” asked Mr Guiney.

He extended thanks to businesses that have supported this campaign so far.

Find out more; www.tullamorechamber.com/what-we-do/recycle4education or contact info@tullamorechamber.com.