Offaly cancer support groups holds clothes collection

DOCHAS - the Offaly cancer support group - is holding a clothes collection to raise much needed funds for its vital work among cancer patients and their families.

Bags of clothes and shoes can be dropped off at the rear of Galvin for Men in Market Square, Tullamore.

The collection will finish on Holiday Saturday evening next, April 3.

"We'd like to thank all those who have supported this fund-raiser which is helping us with our ongoing work," said Dochas chairperson, Mary Guinan.