Go ahead and jump! Offaly people aid dementia campaign

Residents of Park Avenue in Tullamore have added their voice to the Donate for Dementia campaign.

The residents, including local councillor Declan Harvey, jumped for a one minute time span in order to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society.

Thousands of people all over the country took part in the successful campaign.

Park Avenue people also took time out of their fund-raising frolics to extend happy 70th birthday to resident Colm Mannion who was among those who took part in the one minute jump