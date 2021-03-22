UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with Offaly incident remains in detention

THE man arrested on Sunday night in connection with an incident in Tullamore remains in detention this morning, gardai have said.

Gardai say enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident which took place just after 6pm on Sunday evening at Arden View in the town.

On Sunday evening gardai said they detained a man in his 30s in connection with “an alleged suspicious approach”.

The man was detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 17 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He is now detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 which means he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Local sources indicated a suspicious approach to a child sparked the incident, during which another man was injured and taken to hospital.