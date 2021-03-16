Offaly cemetery committee turn to GoFundMe as Covid-19 restrictions hit funds

Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions have hit the finances of a committee that maintains the main cemetery in an Offaly town

St Michael's Cemetery Committee on the Offaly side of Portarlington has launched a GoFundMe page because it has not been able to fundraise in normal ways to cover the cost of maintaining the graveyard on the Mountmellick road.

The €6,000 target set is an indication of the amount of money that is needed. The committee explained the situation on the fundraising page.

"Due to the current Covid19 restrictions, the graveyard Committee is unable to carry out their normal fundraising efforts. We have therefore set up a GoFundMe page to raise vital funds for the maintenance and upkeep of St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

"The cemetery maintenance is kept on a voluntary basis by a number of dedicated members. Money is needed for to purchase a new mower, also for plants & to maintain the skips placed in the cemetery which have to be emptied three times a year at least.

"Any donation you can make would be greatly appreciated to keep our beautiful cemetery maintained. Thank you," says the note to the community.

To donate go to https://gofund.me/fd0abbbd