'Trailer loads of rubbish' on graves in Offaly cemetery

SOME graves in the cemetery at Kilcoursey in Clara are covered by “tonnes and tonnes of rubbish” a local councillor has complained.

Cllr Ken Smollen said there were trailer loads of rubbish and rubble on the graves when highlighting the issue at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District Council.

Urging the council to get the rubbish “out of there” he said people did not realise “there were actually graves in the area.”

Area Engineer, John Connelly promised he would investigate the issue.

The problem was also raised by the Independent councillor at the February meeting of the Municipal District.