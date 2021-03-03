Offaly mourns adopted son who has been part of local community for 40 years

PROFOUND sadness was felt by all on Thursday morning last when news filtered through of the sad passing of one of Ballinamere’s adopted sons, Johnny Drea.

Born and reared in Kilkenny, Johnny proudly displayed his black and amber flag at his house gate adjacent to Ballinamere GAA field for ‘a lot’ of summers and always loved the bit of banter when Offaly played Kilkenny.

Johnny has been part and parcel of Ballinamere Club and community for over forty years. He is an Honorary member of Ballinamere GAA Club, and has always been a loyal supporter.

He attended the weekly lotto draw which was held in the Community Centre on Monday nights. He organised many a ceile in the Community Centre which attracted people from far and wide, a true testament to his character.

Johnny was part of the Active Retirement Group in Ballykilmurray.

Johnny has been described by many as kind, caring, witty, selfless, generous, very friendly, genuine and an absolute gentleman.

He was a great club man, a great community man and an even greater family man. Johnny will be sorely missed by all in the area and further afield but none more so than by his loving wife Mary, daughters Eilis and Mary-Rose, sons Willie, John and Ciaran, his adored grandchildren, his in-laws and extended family, to whom we express our deepest sympathy. Reunited with his daughter Siobhan, Heaven has surely gained one of the greatest.

Go bhfanfaidh se i suaimhneas siorai.