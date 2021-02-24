Cash and jewellery seized in Midlands garda raid

Gardaí have seized €22,500 in cash and jewellery believed to be the proceeds of crime in the Midlands.

The raid occurred in Longford town on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Shortly before 6pm, Gardaí conducted a search under Operation Tara at a property in Longford town.



During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €7,500 in cash and a number of pieces of high-end jewellery including two Rolex watches, and gold jewellery with an estimated value of €15,000 were also seized.



One woman, in her late 40s, was arrested in connection with offences under the Money Laundering Act 2010. She was detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 yesterday but has since been released without charge.



A file is now being prepared for the Director of Prosecutions.



Investigations are ongoing.