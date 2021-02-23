Offaly students aim to ease transition to second level during Covid

The Next Chapter is a mini company created by Tullamore College students, Caitlin Dunne, Róisín Farrell, Nancy Flynn and Kate Tracey with the aim of helping their fellow younger students.

The students really sympathised with incoming first years, who not only had to deal with the anxieties and worries that come with starting a newer, bigger secondary school with new teachers and students, but starting school with Covid-19 regulations too.

They wanted to create something that could really help them and hopefully make them feel more prepared, so decided to make a book filled with advice from them, as “we felt they could relate to us as we are students and only recently started secondary school too.”

The book also includes fun activities to help keep children engaged so as to not make school daunting or boring and a PowerPoint with videos they made themselves through PowToon, for the teacher or parent to go through with the child.

“We interviewed current first years and surveyed them to learn what they want to know and what they wished they knew before starting secondary school, to make the information as relevant as possible,” the Next chapter team told the Tribune.

The book is split into eleven different chapters, ranging from feelings and responsibility to having a balanced diet and making friends. It includes activities such as Thankful Trees and writing down aspirations and goals along with many others.

The book has hand drawn illustrations on nearly every page, everything was painted and drawn by us! We believe this brings a certain aspect of our characters and makes our book more unique.

“Our parent or teacher guided PowerPoint is very bright and child friendly, but not babyish and it is jam packed with information, advice and games,” said the Next chapter team members.

They added; “We have included information on different learning styles, how to stay in contact with friends and deal with drifting from friends, dealing with worries and anxieties through meditation and physical activity and more practical information like a rundown and synopsis of different subjects and sample timetables. Both our book and our PowerPoint has been meticulously reviewed by teachers and guidance counsellors with years of experience.”

The students have put so much time, thought and effort into their product and truly have a passion for education and would aim to help children feel confident and competent starting secondary school no matter what level they are at.

“We hope that our hard work is clear from our product, made for students, by students,” said the Next Chapter team.

If you would like to receive a sample of the book and PowerPoint or have any questions about prices or order etc. , please feel free to contact the company at email thenextchapterminicompany

@gmail.com or find them on social media:

Facebook Page: thenextchapterminicompany

Twitter: thenextchapter13

Instagram: thenextchapter_minicompany