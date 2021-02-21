Offaly Gardaí remind public about Covid-19 funeral attendance limits

Offaly Gardaí have issued a reminder to the public about legally enforceable limits on the number of people who can attend a funeral under Covid-19 Level 5 public health restrictions.

"Only 10 people are allowed to attend a funeral at present. This is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by limiting contacts. It includes attendance at the wake, funeral service, burial or cremation.

"Let’s use other ways to sympathise until the restrictions are lifted. Stay Home," said a garda statement on social media.