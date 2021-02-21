Picturesque Offaly village reverses decline and will continue to fight back

NEWS that an Offaly village will be among the recipients of the 2021 Town and Village Renewal Scheme announced recently has been welcomed by Martin Buckley, Chairperson of The Development Association, a body which represents thirteen local groups throughout the area.

Members of the Pullough Development Association, who have been working hard behind the scenes by identifying needs and solutions as well as submitting applications, are delighted that Pullough has been recognised and rewarded and look forward to been consulted when the process starts.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a Government rural initiative and is part of a package of national and local support measures to rejuvenate rural towns and villages throughout Ireland funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by the Local Authorities, including Offaly County Council.

Pullough, well known for its strong voluntary and community spirit, has been highlighted over the past few year at national and county level for its resilience and is showcased as an example of how locals can come together to fight rural decline.

Pullough Community Shop, run by volunteers, won the Volunteer Ireland Outstanding Group award and this set the scene for locals to come together and fight for its share of the pie.

Martin Buckley has gone onto represent his village at County and National Level, has built good relationships within Pullough and with other stakeholders in the cv sector including council representatives and officials is very hopeful for the future of the village.

A sum of €100000 from the Town & Village renewal scheme has been earmarked for Pullough to enhance public realm including upgrading footpaths, lighting and signage to improve accessibility to the Cycle Cafe from the Grand Canal Greenway.

The Cycle Cafe, adjacent to Pullough Community Shop, will hope to serve the expected footfall of cyclists and walkers from The Greenway as well as people using their boats and visiting the new Pullough Loop Walks around the village.

Picturesque Pullough, situated 'halfway between Tullamore and Lough Boora' has seen a reverse in social isolation and rural decline over the past few year with thanks to the locals who continue to fight back.