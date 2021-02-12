Offaly council praised for clean-up work after illegal dumping

STAFF and management of Offaly County Council have been praised for clean-ups in the Cloncollig area of Tullamore following incidents of illegal dumping.

The issue, and a similar problem in the Church Hill estate, were highlighted in last week's edition of the Tribune.

Cllr Declan Harvey has now called on the Department of the Environment to carry out an investigation to uncover the identity of those dumping in the two areas.

He added that CCTV should installed in a bid to find those responsible.

Cllr Harvey has also called on the council to clean up glass dumped on footpaths in these areas which is a hazard to wheelchair users and those pushing children's buggies.