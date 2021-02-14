Man arrested for cannabis possession by Offaly Gardai
Gardai in Offaly arrested a man for possession of cannabis earlier this week.
Following a search by Banagher Gardai and the Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, a male was arrested in Banagher for the possession of cannabis worth approximately €1000.
The man was charged in relation to the incident and will be making a court appearance at a future date.
