Tributes paid to leading Tullamore Show figure

TRIBUTES have been paid to the former Chairman of Tullamore Show, the late Rev. Canon David Hutton-Bury, a prominent figure in church and farming life locally.

Canon Hutton-Bury was laid to rest yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) following a Funeral Service conducted by the Bishop of Meath and Kildare, Most Rev. Pat Storey in St Catherine's Church, Hophill.

Bishop Storey described him as a “gentle, patient and caring person” with three great loves in his life – Christian ministry, the farm and trees.

In her sermon at the funeral, held in line with Government Covid restrictions, Bishop Storey said the deceased had enjoyed a life well lived and left a wonderful legacy.

“He was a generous person with his family and locally through the sharing of his land. He felt the land was borrowed not owned.”

Canon Hutton-Bury, who had battled ill-health for some time, farmed extensively at the historic Charleville Estate on the outskirts of Tullamore.

He was a leading figure in Tullamore Show and the National Livestock Show for many years and Charleville Estate hosted the event from the early 1990s until 2008 when it relocated to the Butterfield Estate at Blueball.

The National Ploughing Championships were also staged at Charleville Estate in 1987 while the International Sheep Dog Trials were held there in 2005.

Paying tribute to the deceased the current Chairman of Tullamore Show, Joe Molloy said he had been a key figure in the revival of the event who facilitated it with a site for 16 years.

“He was always very helpful and a great supporter of the show and remained a member of the committee after it had moved to Blueball,” said Mr Molloy.

Canon Hutton-Bury was deeply involved with the show site layout in co-operation with the late John O'Hanlon, another Show Executive Committee member.

The deceased had been committed to church ministry for many years and became a Diocesan lay reader in the 1970s before being ordained to the priesthood some years later.

He served as priest-in-charge of Geashill and Killeigh Union until his retirement in December 2017.

In a tribute at the time, Bishop Storey said: “David has been a tower of strength to many in Geashill and throughout the Diocese, and I know that I and all the other clergy, have greatly appreciated his pastoral concern for them and his kind words of encouragement.”

In her sermon at the Funeral Service, Bishop Storey, who was assisted by the Rector of Tullamore, Rev. Isaac Delamere, said it “had been a privilege to be David's Bishop.”

“David has that great gift of encouragement and of leaving people feeling better about themselves, which is a rare ability.”

She said he loved “to see young people grow up and become firm members of the church.”

Referring to his enthusiasm, energy and deep caring nature she said that he and his wife, Ines would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this April.

Bishop Storey said the deceased was not troubled by the anxieties of the world as he had placed his trust in God.

“He was a quiet and calm soul,” she added and noted that “we could all learn a lot from his humility.”

Bishop Storey said it was very difficult to let go of someone we love during this pandemic and added that in normal times the church would have been full to the brim.

To the deceased's wife, Ines, daughters Caryl, Rachel and Sarah, family, relatives and friends the deepest sympathy is extended.