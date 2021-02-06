This 'house' is available to rent in the Midlands? Here's how much it costs

Described as a "quaint, cosy, one bedroomed 'house' for rent in the countryside", this property is one of a handful of rental accommodations currently available in the Midlands.

Nestled in the Laois-Carlow border village of Ballickmoyler, this 'house' is available on a minimum 1 year lease for €600 per month on Daft.ie.

Despite being on the snug side, the property is set in the Laois countryside and is a mere five-minute drive to nearby Carlow town and a 15-minute drive to Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence appears to be situated to the side of an existing residential property.

