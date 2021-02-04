The Leaning Tower of... pallets? Driver in Midlands on non-essential journey fined with court date to follow
Gardaí stopped this vehicle on Wednesday while on patrol in the Midlands.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this truck for carrying a towering unsecured load of pallets through the town.
Upon inspection and further inquiries, gardaí also discovered the driver was on a non-essential journey.
The driver was issued a fine for being on a non-essential journey and the driver will now appear before the courts for the unsecured load.
Photo: An Garda Síochána/@GardaTraffic
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle in Longford Town carrying an unsecured load yesterday.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 4, 2021
Driver was also discovered to be on a non-essential journey.
Fine to follow for non-essential journey and court to follow for unsecured load.#StayHome pic.twitter.com/PUG8lckFyd
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on